The new business – SEMIKRON-Danfoss – will have a workforce of more than 3,500 dedicated power electronic specialists and also a firm commitment to future investments.

In a joint press release the companies state that electrical power will, in the future, be the most important energy source; and the power semiconductor module is at the heart of all power electronic solutions. The global transition towards greener energy, the electrification of the auto-industry will only increase the demand for power modules – something the new company is looking to take charge in.

SEMIKRON-Danfoss will leverage its core business in industrial- and renewable power module applications and will utilise the partnership as it targets a leading position in Automotive power modules.

”SEMIKRON-Danfoss will set the trend and drive the technology shift into Silicon Carbide solutions in both industrial and automotive applications,” the press release continues.

The newly formed joint business will be owned by the current owner-families of SEMIKRON and the Danfoss Group, with Danfoss being the majority owner. The business will be managed by one common leadership team.

SEMIKRON-Danfoss will retain the two main locations in Germany, Nuremberg and Flensburg. The current factories and sales offices of Semikron and Danfoss Silicon Power will also continue operations as usual.