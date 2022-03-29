© Hentec RPS Business | March 29, 2022
Vyrian invests in Hentec/RPS systems
Texas-based Vyrian Incorporated has purchased a Pulsar solderability test system and a Photon steam aging system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
The Pulsar utilises the a proven dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. An advantage of the dip-and-look method is since it is based on comparative analysis it can be performed rapidly by shop floor personnel with minimal training as well as requiring significantly lower capital investment then a wetting balance test system.
The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.
From a distributors point of view – MEMPHIS Electronic Memory has become a commodity and therefore, the market segment is more volatile than other areas of the semiconductor industry. And like all players, MEMPHIS Electronic – a memory specialist distributor – had to find ways to secure business continuation.
Sensata breaks ground on Malaysian expansion The US sensor specialist has broken ground on a new Green Certified building in Malaysia, increasing its manufacturing floor space by 40,000 square feet, bringing the total manufacturing space to nearly 275,000 square feet.
ams OSRAM to sell its AMLS business to Plastic Omnium ams OSRAM has entered into an agreement to sell its AMLS (Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH) business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 million.
Aussie company to acquire US laser diode production facility Australian semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has reached agreement to acquire a commercial Silicon Valley laser diode production facility lease and manufacturing equipment for just USD 2.5 million.
Nexperia officially opens its first R&D facility in the US Nexperia has officially launched its new design center in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas design center is the company's first research and development facility in North America and will focus on the development of analog signal conversion and power management ICs.
From a distributor’s point of view – Farnell Managing the current imbalance between the supply and demand of components has been difficult across the industry. Having the tools and strategies needed to help mitigate these challenges is ultimately what will allow companies to move passed them.
The impact of current market conditions on the mil/aero supply chain What are the long-term consequences and best practices to mitigate risk? The extent of the capacity issues in the semiconductor market first became clear as the world started to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic 15 months ago. The Automotive market with its just-in-time, minimal stock, high volume demands were an early indication of the problems to come.
Doosan enters the semiconductor space via acqusition Doosan Corporation announces that it has decide to take over TESNA, a Korean semiconductor testing company, by acquiring all of the TESNA shares (38.7%) held by the company's largest shareholder, AI Tree Limited, for KRW 460 billion (EUR 343 million).
Renesas delays Naka fab's return pre-earthquake production Renesas says that it will longer than anticipate to bring back its Naka semiconductor fab to full speed following the earthquake that struck the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on March 16.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory capacity with new fab Memory specialist Kioxia says it will will start constructing a new fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan in order to expand the of production of its 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASH.
Micron plans to have its US operations run on 100% renewable energy By the end of 2025, Micron plans to source 100% renewable energy for its U.S. operations. The company is looking to make this a reality via a new 40-MW solar project in partnership with Idaho Power.
SEMIFIVE acquires Analog Bits SEMIFIVE, a supplier of platform based SoC design, is expanding its custom silicon capabilities with the acquisition of California-based Analog Bits, a provider of low-power mixed-signal IP solutions.
Global fab equipment spending expected to hit $107B in 2022 The semiconductor industry's drive to expand and upgrade capacity is expected to push spending over USD 100 billion for first time, SEMI reports.
A new centre for flexible electronics to take shape in the UK Flexible electronics specialist PragmatIC Semiconductor has unveiled its plans for a new centre of excellence for flexible electronics design and manufacturing in the UK.
Omnetics nears completion of its new facility In less than a month the connector design and manufacturing company will be moving into its brand new facility – just a short distance from its current site in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Samsung invests €224 million to expand its Busan plant Samsung Electro-Mechanics says that it will invest about KRW 300 billion (EUR 224 million) in the expansion of the semiconductor package substrate (FCBGA) plant and construction of production facilities at its Busan plant.
Luminar acquires manufacturer of in high-performance laser chips Automotive technology company Luminar announces that it is acquiring high-performance laser manufacturer Freedom Photonics.
JF Technology to set up new centre of excellence in Malaysia Malaysian test interface solution provider, JF Technology, is establishing a Test Contacting Centre of Excellence in Kota Damansara, Selangor, with an investment of MYR 40 million (EUR 8.65 million).
Semiconductor veteran joins Wolfspeed to lead supply chain operations Jeff Ferraro has joined silicon carbide technology specialist Wolfspeed as the company's Vice President of Enterprise Supply Chain and Procurement, effective March 14.
Murata restarts production following Japanese quake Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Murata says that some of its production has resumed following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefecture on March 16, 2022.
Moov announces new HQ and plans to triple headcount in 2022 Moov, a startup operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is moving into its new – 32,000 square feet – headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. The company is now setting the stage for a massive expansion.
From a distributors point of view – Sourceability There are lessons to be learned from the current semiconductor situation. There are opportunities to analyse the work that has been done, the process and strategy to push forward with new solutions. Because there are signs that long-term changes to how electronic components are sourced are coming.
Toshiba's assessing the damage following Japanese quake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has responded to the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Tohoku Area on March 16 by establishing an emergency task force at its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.
Imagination to increase engineering headcount by 30% in 2022 Imagination Technologies says that it aims to increase its global headcount by more than 30% in 2022, from 800 to around 1050 people.
Renesas looks to return to normal following earthquake Renesas has provided an update on the impact on its operations of the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.