Even with the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, the building was completed on time. Employees from administration, development and production have now moved into the new premises, a press release reads.

The company says that the switch of the existing production equipment – as well as the addition of new equipment – is running according to schedule and the first production processes in the new building has already begun.

With the new extension building, AEMtec has doubled its office and production space and is better positioned to meet increasing customer inquiries and demand. The company says that it continues to invest into modern high precision manufacturing equipment so that its services can be further be expanded.

With the expansion, the entire operations now comprises around 9,000 square metre, which includes 3,000 square metres of cleanroom area.