© ASM via Vimeo

ASM’s Singapore expansion comes amidst recent global chip shortages, and will allow the company to capitalise on surging demand. The facility, including the first manufacturing floor, was completed at the end of 2020. Including the second manufacturing floor, that will be production-ready early 2023, ASM says in a press release that its capacity in Singapore will quadruple, and global capacity will more than triple.

At the Singapore facility ASM assembles and tests its advanced deposition tools, including ALD and Epi.

“This strategic investment is increasing our ability to meet our customers’ demand and to support them transitioning to the next technology nodes,” said ASM International President and CEO Benjamin Loh in the press release. “The expansion of our second floor will further provide us with the flexibility to grow our revenue to our previously communicated target of EUR 2.8-3.4 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 16%-21% over a five-year period. Our investment in Singapore is an important step that will help us position as a technology leader in the pursuit of our Growth through Innovation strategy.”

The local headcount has increased by 2.5 times over the last five years to approximately 850 people by the end of 2021. Established in 2003, ASM in Singapore has transitioned over time towards higher value activities. Beyond manufacturing, the Singapore operations today also include key functions such as Supply Chain Management, worldwide IT, and Global People.