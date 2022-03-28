© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Sensata Technologies Malaysia first started operations in Kuala Lumpur as part of Texas Instruments (TI) Malaysia back in 1974. Texas Instrument’s Sensors & Controls (S&C) Division separated from TI in 2006, and the S&C operations became part of the stand-alone Sensata Technologies business.

The company has invested approximately MYR 790 million (USD 187.5 million) in Malaysia and will invest an additional MYR 510 million (USD 121 million) within the next five years to expand its technology offering and manufacturing capacity. The added floor space will provide the necessary room to grow the Sense Element Assembly (SEA), according to a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).