“The Dallas design center represents an important company milestone for several reasons. It demonstrates Nexperia’s commitment to establishing R&D activity in North America and it will also enable Nexperia to expand and strengthen the analog IC portfolio, power management ICs and signal conditioning ICs,” says Irene Deng, general manager business group, Power and Signal Conversion at Nexperia, in a press release.

The company has ambitious plans for its new center and is aiming for a sixfold increase in the numbers of employees located there by the end of 2023. Irene Deng will head the new center in Dallas.

To capture the opportunities that address the power management and signal conversion requirements, Nexperia will says it will both strengthen and expand its portfolio with more complex and high-power products.

“Upon presenting this investment proposal to the CEO of Nexperia, Xuezheng Zhang, it received near immediate approval, as entering the analog market delivers on our strategy to transition the Nexperia portfolio towards more differentiated, unique and combined products,” says Dan Jensen, general manager of Nexperia’s business group, Analog & Logic ICs.