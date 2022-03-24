© Doosan

TESNA specialises in testing system semiconductor products such as application processors (AP), camera image sensors (CIS), and wireless communication chips (RF).

As an OSAT company, TESNA has Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix as its main customers in Korea. The company reported sales and operating profit increases of 56.6% and 76.8%, respectively, to KRW 207.5 billion and KRW 54 billion won, respectively last year compared to 2020.

With this acquisition as a starting point, Doosan says in a press release that it plans to foster the semiconductor business as a pillar of its business portfolio along with the existing energy – power generation – and industrial machinery sectors.

Doosan says that through active investments, it will aim to build TSENA into a key system semiconductor company by securing cutting-edge packaging technologies in the mid- to long-term.

Believing that demand for semiconductors will continue to grow in line with the global industry megatrend expanding to AI, AR/VR, big data, 5G, and electric vehicles/autonomous driving, Doosan says it has continuously sought opportunities to enter the semiconductor business.