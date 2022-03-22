Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
© SEMI Business | March 22, 2022

Global fab equipment spending expected to hit $107B in 2022

The semiconductor industry's drive to expand and upgrade capacity is expected to push spending over USD 100 billion for first time, SEMI reports.

Global fab equipment spending for front-end facilities is expected to jump 18% YoY and reach a new all-time high of USD 107 billion in 2022. This would also mark a third consecutive year of growth following a 42% surge in 2021, SEMI states in its latest quarterly World Fab Forecast report.

“Crossing the $100 billion mark in spending on global fab equipment for the first time is a historic ​milestone for the semiconductor industry,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI in a press release. “This ​significant achievement is a tribute to the relentless drive to add and upgrade capacity to address a diverse range of markets and emerging applications, solidifying expectations for long-term industry growth to enable electronics for the digital world.”

Sanjay Malhotra, vice president of Corporate Marketing and the Market Intelligence Team at SEMI, says that global semiconductor capacity is expected to maintain steady growth this year and in 2023.

“Global fab equipment spending is forecast to have another healthy year in 2023 and is expected to remain above the $100 billion mark,” Sanjay Malhotra, says.

Fab Equipment Spending by Region

Taiwan is – unsurprisingly – expected to lead fab equipment spending in 2022. SEMI says that Taiwan is expected to increase investments 56% YoY to USD 35 billion, followed by Korea at USD 26 billion, which is an increase of 9%, and China will spend USD 17.5 billion, a 30% drop from its peak last year. 

Europe/Mideast is forecast to log record high spending of USD 9.6 billion this year, and while comparatively smaller, this would represent a staggering growth of 248% YoY. Taiwan, Korea and Southeast Asia are also expected to register record high investments in 2022. In the Americas, the report shows fab equipment spending peaking at USD 9.8 billion by 2023.

Continued capacity expansion

SEMI says that data from its World Fab Forecast report shows that the global industry is increasing capacity by 8% this year, following an increase of 7% the year before. 

Capacity growth is expected to continue to increase, adding another 6% in 2023. The fab equipment industry last saw a YoY growth rate of 8% in 2010, when it topped 16 million wafers per month (200mm equivalents) – nearly half of the 29 million wafers per month (200mm equivalents) projected for 2023.

Over 83% of equipment spending in 2022 will stem from capacity increases at 150 fabs and production lines, a proportion expected to edge down to 81% next year as 122 known fabs and lines add capacity, the SEMI report continues.

As expected, the foundry sector – with a share of about 50% – will account for the bulk of equipment spending in 2022 and 2023, followed by memory at 35%. The two sectors also represent most of the capacity increases.

Omnetics nears completion of its new facility In less than a month the connector design and manufacturing company will be moving into its brand new facility – just a short distance from its current site in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Samsung invests €224 million to expand its Busan plant Samsung Electro-Mechanics says that it will invest about KRW 300 billion (EUR 224 million) in the expansion of the semiconductor package substrate (FCBGA) plant and construction of production facilities at its Busan plant.
Luminar acquires manufacturer of in high-performance laser chips Automotive technology company Luminar announces that it is acquiring high-performance laser manufacturer Freedom Photonics.
JF Technology to set up new centre of excellence in Malaysia Malaysian test interface solution provider, JF Technology, is establishing a Test Contacting Centre of Excellence in Kota Damansara, Selangor, with an investment of MYR 40 million (EUR 8.65 million).
Semiconductor veteran joins Wolfspeed to lead supply chain operations Jeff Ferraro has joined silicon carbide technology specialist Wolfspeed as the company's Vice President of Enterprise Supply Chain and Procurement, effective March 14.
Murata restarts production following Japanese quake Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Murata says that some of its production has resumed following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefecture on March 16, 2022.
Moov announces new HQ and plans to triple headcount in 2022 Moov, a startup operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is moving into its new – 32,000 square feet – headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. The company is now setting the stage for a massive expansion.
From a distributors point of view – Sourceability There are lessons to be learned from the current semiconductor situation. There are opportunities to analyse the work that has been done, the process and strategy to push forward with new solutions. Because there are signs that long-term changes to how electronic components are sourced are coming.
Toshiba's assessing the damage following Japanese quake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has responded to the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Tohoku Area on March 16 by establishing an emergency task force at its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.
Imagination to increase engineering headcount by 30% in 2022 Imagination Technologies says that it aims to increase its global headcount by more than 30% in 2022, from 800 to around 1050 people.
Renesas looks to return to normal following earthquake Renesas has provided an update on the impact on its operations of the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.
TDK's looking to strengthen passive components business Japanese TDK Corporation says that it has decided to build “the Inakura Factory West Site” in Nikaho City, Akita Prefecture, Japan.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to Asian CMOS companies Axcelis Technologies says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE high energy systems to multiple CMOS image sensor manufacturers located in Asia.
Semiconductor company places order for multiple Veeco systems
Atlas Copco to acquire US supplier to the semiconductor industry Swedish industrial toolmaker Atlas Copco says that it will acquire the assets of Ceres Technologies, a US-based manufacturer and designer of gas and vapour delivery equipment for the semiconductor industry.
Murata provides an update on the impact of the earthquake March 16, 2022, at night local time Japan, an earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. Electronic component manufacturer Murata says that some of the buildings and equipment of its operations have been damaged at that restoration work is continuing.
Renesas: ‘We are assessing the impact of the earthquake’ A strong earthquake – with a seismic intensity of 6+ – struck the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on March 16.
Qualcomm stops selling to Russian companies The Sand Diego-based chip company Qualcomm confirms on Twitter that the company has stopped selling products to Russian companies and that it complies with US sanctions.
GlobalWafers launches 300mm expansion plan in Italy GlobalWafers Italian subsidiary, MEMC Electronic Materials SpA (MEMCSPA), will launch an expansion of its existing facility located in Novara, which currently produces 200mm silicon wafers, by adding a new 300mm wafers production module.
From a distributors point of view – Rochester Electronics When the supply for semiconductors runs dry a set of issues arise, some can be overcome by additional planning, re-designing, risk mitigation, and the all so-allusive commodity of time. But still, what’s most needed is know-how and experience in how to deal with disruptions of this magnitude.
Intel to invest €33 billion in R&D and manufacturing in EU The US chipmaker says that it will make an initial investment of over EUR 33 billion for R&D and manufacturing in the EU. The investments will span France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.
Arm plans job cuts following failed merger with Nvidia Cambridge-based chip design provider Arm is reportedly planning to cut up to 15% of its global workforce.
ams OSRAM expands its presence in Penang, Malaysia ams OSRAM is expanding its presence in Penang, Malaysia. The company has selected a 60-acre site at Penang International Technology Park (PITP), Batu Kawan for its expansion, the Penang state government announces.
Wolfspeed invests in new tools to ramp 200mm production Aixtron says that Wolfspeed will deploy the company's 200mm Planetary Reactor technology in the manufacturing of SiC based MOSFET and Schottky diode power devices at its production facilities.
NI completes acquisition of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH NI has officially closed the purchase of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH, the electronic vehicle systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger electronic GmbH.
Rohm to increase capacity in Malaysia Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rohm is expanding its electronic components facility in Kelantan, Malaysia with a total investment of MYR 910 million (EUR 197 million).
Load more news
March 18 2022 4:34 pm V20.3.13-2