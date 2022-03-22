© PragmaticIC

PragmatIC has chosen Durham, UK as the site for installation of its second FlexLogIC fabrication line producing flexible integrated circuits.

While not specifying the size of the investment, PragmatIC states in a press release that this is the company’s largest investment to date. The new site, which goes under the name PragmatIC Park, will bring high-value manufacturing and skilled jobs to the North-East of the UK.

The company says that PragmatIC Park will provide enough space for at least four additional FlexLogIC fabs to support continued growth in demand and ramp production capacity to billions of circuits.

The company also says that it plans on having PragmatIC Park become the nucleus of a worldwide network of distributed FlexLogIC fabs, which will be deployed to provide a dedicated Fab-as-a-Service (FaaS) for international customers, supporting efficient and secure semiconductor supply chains via local on-site manufacturing.