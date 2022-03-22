© Omnetics Connector Corporation

It was back in July 2021 that the company announced that it would be moving its manufacturing operations to a new facility just a few miles north of its existing site. With the move the company is more that doubling its floor space, going from 55,000 square feet to 124,000 square feet. The move will allow the company to expand both its capacity and capabilities.

In an update on LinkedIn the company is showing off the soon to be completed facility, stating that the move will happen in less than a month – which is consistent with its previously announced date of April 2022.