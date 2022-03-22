© Omnetics Connector Corporation Business | March 22, 2022
Omnetics nears completion of its new facility
In less than a month the connector design and manufacturing company will be moving into its brand new facility – just a short distance from its current site in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
It was back in July 2021 that the company announced that it would be moving its manufacturing operations to a new facility just a few miles north of its existing site. With the move the company is more that doubling its floor space, going from 55,000 square feet to 124,000 square feet. The move will allow the company to expand both its capacity and capabilities.
In an update on LinkedIn the company is showing off the soon to be completed facility, stating that the move will happen in less than a month – which is consistent with its previously announced date of April 2022.
Samsung invests €224 million to expand its Busan plant Samsung Electro-Mechanics says that it will invest about KRW 300 billion (EUR 224 million) in the expansion of the semiconductor package substrate (FCBGA) plant and construction of production facilities at its Busan plant.
Luminar acquires manufacturer of in high-performance laser chips Automotive technology company Luminar announces that it is acquiring high-performance laser manufacturer Freedom Photonics.
JF Technology to set up new centre of excellence in Malaysia Malaysian test interface solution provider, JF Technology, is establishing a Test Contacting Centre of Excellence in Kota Damansara, Selangor, with an investment of MYR 40 million (EUR 8.65 million).
Semiconductor veteran joins Wolfspeed to lead supply chain operations Jeff Ferraro has joined silicon carbide technology specialist Wolfspeed as the company's Vice President of Enterprise Supply Chain and Procurement, effective March 14.
Murata restarts production following Japanese quake Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Murata says that some of its production has resumed following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefecture on March 16, 2022.
Sponsored content by Rogers CorporationFirst in-Kind High Frequency Dielectric Resin System Released for the RF Additive Manufacturing Mark Rogers Corporation continues as a leader in advanced materials with the release of RADIX™ high frequency dielectric resin system for 3D additive manufacturing. RADIX™ will be an integral part of many advancements in Antenna designs for the Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Communication markets, adding degrees of freedom to antenna designers not possible with current technologies. RADIX™ compliments the entire Rogers electronic materials portfolio where designers have relied on the performance, consistency, and reliability of Rogers Copper Clad Laminates, our TMM® material system and our newest MAGTREX® Magneto-Dielectric material to accelerate size, and weight reduction with performance enhancement (SWAP) in antenna solutions.
Moov announces new HQ and plans to triple headcount in 2022 Moov, a startup operating a marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is moving into its new – 32,000 square feet – headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. The company is now setting the stage for a massive expansion.
From a distributors point of view – Sourceability There are lessons to be learned from the current semiconductor situation. There are opportunities to analyse the work that has been done, the process and strategy to push forward with new solutions. Because there are signs that long-term changes to how electronic components are sourced are coming.
Toshiba's assessing the damage following Japanese quake Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has responded to the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Tohoku Area on March 16 by establishing an emergency task force at its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.
Imagination to increase engineering headcount by 30% in 2022 Imagination Technologies says that it aims to increase its global headcount by more than 30% in 2022, from 800 to around 1050 people.
Renesas looks to return to normal following earthquake Renesas has provided an update on the impact on its operations of the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.
TDK's looking to strengthen passive components business Japanese TDK Corporation says that it has decided to build “the Inakura Factory West Site” in Nikaho City, Akita Prefecture, Japan.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to Asian CMOS companies Axcelis Technologies says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE high energy systems to multiple CMOS image sensor manufacturers located in Asia.
Atlas Copco to acquire US supplier to the semiconductor industry Swedish industrial toolmaker Atlas Copco says that it will acquire the assets of Ceres Technologies, a US-based manufacturer and designer of gas and vapour delivery equipment for the semiconductor industry.
Murata provides an update on the impact of the earthquake March 16, 2022, at night local time Japan, an earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. Electronic component manufacturer Murata says that some of the buildings and equipment of its operations have been damaged at that restoration work is continuing.
Renesas: ‘We are assessing the impact of the earthquake’ A strong earthquake – with a seismic intensity of 6+ – struck the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on March 16.
Qualcomm stops selling to Russian companies The Sand Diego-based chip company Qualcomm confirms on Twitter that the company has stopped selling products to Russian companies and that it complies with US sanctions.
GlobalWafers launches 300mm expansion plan in Italy GlobalWafers Italian subsidiary, MEMC Electronic Materials SpA (MEMCSPA), will launch an expansion of its existing facility located in Novara, which currently produces 200mm silicon wafers, by adding a new 300mm wafers production module.
From a distributors point of view – Rochester Electronics When the supply for semiconductors runs dry a set of issues arise, some can be overcome by additional planning, re-designing, risk mitigation, and the all so-allusive commodity of time. But still, what’s most needed is know-how and experience in how to deal with disruptions of this magnitude.
Intel to invest €33 billion in R&D and manufacturing in EU The US chipmaker says that it will make an initial investment of over EUR 33 billion for R&D and manufacturing in the EU. The investments will span France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.
Arm plans job cuts following failed merger with Nvidia Cambridge-based chip design provider Arm is reportedly planning to cut up to 15% of its global workforce.
ams OSRAM expands its presence in Penang, Malaysia ams OSRAM is expanding its presence in Penang, Malaysia. The company has selected a 60-acre site at Penang International Technology Park (PITP), Batu Kawan for its expansion, the Penang state government announces.
Wolfspeed invests in new tools to ramp 200mm production Aixtron says that Wolfspeed will deploy the company's 200mm Planetary Reactor technology in the manufacturing of SiC based MOSFET and Schottky diode power devices at its production facilities.
NI completes acquisition of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH NI has officially closed the purchase of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH, the electronic vehicle systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger electronic GmbH.
Rohm to increase capacity in Malaysia Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rohm is expanding its electronic components facility in Kelantan, Malaysia with a total investment of MYR 910 million (EUR 197 million).Load more news