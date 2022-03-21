© pichetw dreamstime.com

The investment is part of the company’s plan to further expand its business and to capture the immense opportunities from the semiconductor industry. The Centre of Excellence will be established at the company’s expanded facility and will house labs and equipment for the development of new IPs and products.

With the investment the company will create approximately 77 new jobs by 2025 with around 80% of the employees coming from the technical and engineering backgrounds, a press release from Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

“This would further solidify Malaysia’s position as a strategic investment destination for global companies, particularly in the Machinery and Equipment (M&E) industry, mainly in the Electrical and Electronics and Autonomous Vehicle sectors. In terms of adoption and production of sophisticated 5G technology-related products, commercialisation of 5G-related research and development (R&D), and transfer of new technologies in manufacturing value chains, this project has significant potential for creating a multiplier impact within local domestic economy.” says Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA.

Managing Director of JF Technology Berhad, Dato’ Foong Wei Kuong says in the press release that the company will continuously invest in this centre, especially on human capital development.

The growth of the 5G market and its adoption globally presents enormous opportunities for JF Technology – as every single IC needs to be tested with a customised test socket. There will be a large spectrum of applications that can capitalise on 5G such as smartphones, internet of things, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, smart homes and cities, and more. While JF Technology says that it already has ready solutions to capitalise on this growth, the group will also further develop 5G-related test solutions.

The company states that the Test Contacting Centre of Excellence comprises of four main components, or pillars; human capital development, continual intellectual property generation, software and hardware, and manufacturing modernisation. JF Technology continues to say that part of its focus will be on enhancing human capital development in order to develop and nurture a forward-thinking workforce.