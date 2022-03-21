© Wolfspeed

He joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including supply chain and financial management. Based out of Durham, North Carolina, Mr. Ferraro will report directly to Rex Felton, SVP of Global Operations.

“Jeff brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge of operational logistics and expertise over his decades working in the semiconductor industry,” said Rex Felton, SVP of Global Operations in a press release. “With an impressive background spanning the full range of operational efforts —finance, business planning, supply chain and logistics—he is the ideal fit to join our operations leadership team to support Wolfspeed as it leads the industry-wide transformation from silicon to Silicon Carbide.”

At Texas Instruments, Mr. Ferraro previously held the titles of Manager of Business Planning and Operations, Director of Finance and Operations, and most recently Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, in which he was responsible for a network of logistic operations supporting manufacturing to product distribution, including global import and export compliance.

This addition of seasoned semiconductor operations professionals, paired with ongoing the expansion of production capability for Silicon Carbide materials and devices in New York and North Carolina will pave the way for the continued growth.