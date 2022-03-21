© Murata – for illustrative purposes only Business | March 21, 2022
Murata restarts production following Japanese quake
Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Murata says that some of its production has resumed following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefecture on March 16, 2022.
The company says in an update that production at its Tohoku Murata Manufacturing operations – both the Koriyama Plant and Motomiya Plant – located on the Fukushima Prefecture, resumed on March 18 already.
Tome Murata Manufacturing in Tome, Miyagi, expects to resume some of the production today, March 21.
As for the company’s Sendai Murata Manufacturing operations in Sendai, Miyagi, Murata expects to resume some production as of tomorrow, March 22.
