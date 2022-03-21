© Murata – for illustrative purposes only

The company says in an update that production at its Tohoku Murata Manufacturing operations – both the Koriyama Plant and Motomiya Plant – located on the Fukushima Prefecture, resumed on March 18 already.

Tome Murata Manufacturing in Tome, Miyagi, expects to resume some of the production today, March 21.

As for the company’s Sendai Murata Manufacturing operations in Sendai, Miyagi, Murata expects to resume some production as of tomorrow, March 22.