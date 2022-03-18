© Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

The company says that it is assessing the damage to its production facilities, and will provide updates as soon as information becomes available.

Toshiba states in an update that its Iwate Operations (Japan Semiconductor) resumed partial production on the night of March 17 and is expanding production. The company continues to say that it expects to return to full-scale production on March 22.

The safety of all of employees has been confirmed, and no significant damage to the buildings or infrastructure of the Iwate Operations has been found.