2021 was a strong year for Imagination – which grew across all core sectors and geographies – and based on current momentum, the company expects revenue and profit growth to continue into 2022 and beyond.

The company opened its Cambridge office in August 2021 to complement its Bristol office and Kings Langley headquarters.

“In just six months we have filled our first Cambridge office and are now looking to expand further, both there and elsewhere in the UK, to meet demand from people in the IP industry in Cambridge, Manchester and Sheffield coming to Imagination,” says Nick Merry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Imagination, in a press release.

In addition to its UK sites, Imagination also has offices in China, India, Japan, Poland, Romania, South Korea, and Taiwan.