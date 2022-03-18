© Renesas

Renesas operates three factories close to the epicenter, the Naka Factory on Ibaraki Prefecture, the Takasaki Factory on the Gunma Prefecture and the Yonezawa Factory on the Yamagata Prefecture.

The company says that the start-up of the manufacturing equipment at the Naka factory began on March 17 and that production has resumed partially (for test lines) during the same day. Renesas says that it expects to reach full pre-earthquake production capacity (wafer input base) on March 23.

At the Takasaki factory start-up of the equipment also started yesterday, and production has resumed partially (for test lines) within the same day. We expect to reach full pre-earthquake production capacity (wafer input base) on March 23.

The Yonezawa factory also resumed initial production for some test lines on March 17, and production for all processes has resumed as of today, March 18.

Renesas says that it expects to reach full pre-earthquake production capacity (input base) on March 20.