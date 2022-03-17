© Axcelis Technologies

The Purion VXE was designed to address the specific needs of customers developing and manufacturing advanced CMOS image sensors. The system is an extended energy range solution for the Purion XE high energy implanter

"We continue to maintain a leading position in the image sensor market. Our growth in this segment is clear and sustainable, and is tied to long-term trends in demand for products in the growing IoT, mobile and automotive markets. The Purion VXE was designed to address the specific needs of customers developing and manufacturing the most advanced CMOS image sensors, and has quickly become the process tool of record for image sensor manufacturers," says President and CEO Mary Puma in a press release.

The Massachusetts-based company did not specify how many companies – or systems – have been shipped beyond "multiple".