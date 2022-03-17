Veeco Instruments says that the systems were chosen due to the low cost of ownership advantage and process performance compared to other platforms. The customer also operates Veeco’s LSA201 Laser Spike Annealing System for their front-end-of-line processes and AP300 Lithography Systems for advanced packaging, a press release reads.

“We are proud to have been selected by yet another world-leading semiconductor manufacturer for our wet processing technology,” says Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Line Management in the press release.

According to Yole Développement, the global advanced packaging market is projected to grow at an 8% compound annual growth rate and reach USD 48.2 billion by 2026.