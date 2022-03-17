© Murata Business | March 17, 2022
Murata provides an update on the impact of the earthquake
March 16, 2022, at night local time Japan, an earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. Electronic component manufacturer Murata says that some of the buildings and equipment of its operations have been damaged at that restoration work is continuing.
With the current information available, some of the buildings and equipment at three Murata operations have been damaged and thus operations have been affected.
The affected operations are Tome Murata Manufacturing in Tome, Miyagi Prefecture; Sendai Murata Manufacturing in Sendai, Miyagi, Miyagi Prefecture; as well as Koriyama Plant and Motomiya Plant of Tohoku Murata Manufacturing located on the Fukushima Prefecture.
As for production of Tohoku Murata Manufacturing, the company says some of the production is expected to resume by tomorrow.
Qualcomm stops selling to Russian companies The Sand Diego-based chip company Qualcomm confirms on Twitter that the company has stopped selling products to Russian companies and that it complies with US sanctions.
GlobalWafers launches 300mm expansion plan in Italy GlobalWafers Italian subsidiary, MEMC Electronic Materials SpA (MEMCSPA), will launch an expansion of its existing facility located in Novara, which currently produces 200mm silicon wafers, by adding a new 300mm wafers production module.
From a distributors point of view – Rochester Electronics When the supply for semiconductors runs dry a set of issues arise, some can be overcome by additional planning, re-designing, risk mitigation, and the all so-allusive commodity of time. But still, what’s most needed is know-how and experience in how to deal with disruptions of this magnitude.
Intel to invest €33 billion in R&D and manufacturing in EU The US chipmaker says that it will make an initial investment of over EUR 33 billion for R&D and manufacturing in the EU. The investments will span France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.
Arm plans job cuts following failed merger with Nvidia Cambridge-based chip design provider Arm is reportedly planning to cut up to 15% of its global workforce.
ams OSRAM expands its presence in Penang, Malaysia ams OSRAM is expanding its presence in Penang, Malaysia. The company has selected a 60-acre site at Penang International Technology Park (PITP), Batu Kawan for its expansion, the Penang state government announces.
Wolfspeed invests in new tools to ramp 200mm production Aixtron says that Wolfspeed will deploy the company's 200mm Planetary Reactor technology in the manufacturing of SiC based MOSFET and Schottky diode power devices at its production facilities.
NI completes acquisition of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH NI has officially closed the purchase of Heinzinger Automotive GmbH, the electronic vehicle systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger electronic GmbH.
Rohm to increase capacity in Malaysia Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Rohm is expanding its electronic components facility in Kelantan, Malaysia with a total investment of MYR 910 million (EUR 197 million).
ASM acquires US supplier of RF matching sub-systems ASM International announces that it has acquired Reno Sub-Systems Inc. (Reno), a supplier of RF matching sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Another mask writer from Sweden goes to Asia Mycronic announces that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing, but unnamed, customer in Asia.
We need all to develop strategies to reduce obsolescence-related risks You can’t ignore obsolescence management if you want more safety and sustainability in your supply chains. Our constant need to keep innovating is leading to a quicker discontinuation of components – which means that an action plan needs to be in place.
Holt Integrated Circuits invests in Odyssey lead tinning System Holt Integrated Circuits has finaliaed the purchase of a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning machine from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
From a distributors point of view – Arrow Electronics The current ongoing shortage of semiconductors has led to operations becoming more and more complex – and these supply issues are expected to continue through 2022. This have of course meant more business for suppliers and distributors – but a continued shortage on the customer side are two sides of the same coin.
Soitec to expand its manufacturing footprint in France Soitec is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint in Bernin, France to be ready to produce high volume SiC semiconductor wafers for electric vehicles and industrial markets and increase its SOI capabilities.
Farnell drives record revenues as Avnet reports Q2 results Avnet second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results show record revenues of USD 5.4 billion, up 24.9% YoY and 5.8% QoQ. These results were supported by the performance from the Farnell business with sales increasing 35.3% YoY to USD 441 million.
Applied Engineering's Malaysian venture to go live in April Applied Engineering Technology (M), also known as AETM, has held a grand opening ceremony for its new manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang in Malaysia.
BrainChip expands its reach with new sales partnerships The producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP says that it has established new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel as the company expands the reach of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms.
Siltronic plans to invest €1.1 billion in 2022 The German manufacturer of silicon wafers, closed the fiscal year of 2021 with sales of EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of 16% from the previous year. Going into 2022 the company has big investment plans.
Recruitment issues delays TSMC’s US expansion The company’s US fab is reportedly struggling with delays due to a shortage of qualified and experienced workers and the ongoing pandemic.
From Xilinx to Applied Materials – Brice Hill joins as CFO Semiconductor industry veteran, Brice Hill, has joined Applied Materals as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
From a distributors point of view – Digi-Key Electronics Resilience and flexibility. Two words to sum up our industry's ability to ”roll with the punches”, to adapt and to overcome challenges. One specific part of our industry has however had the need to quickly strategies to tackle the shortage of components – the distributors.
New jobs to follow MBO at electronics specialist Easby Group NVM Private Equity has backed UK specialist electronics company, Easby Group – comprising of Easby Electronics Limited and Delta Impact Limited – in a management buyout (MBO) worth GBP 24 million.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory across the Atlantic Specialty memory company Neumonda is expanding the reach of it Intelligent Memory (IM) subsidiary into the Americas. The company is joined by industry veteran as it builds upon its footprint.
Nvidia acquires Israeli storage specialist Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, is now a part of Nvidia.
Murata start construction of new MLCC production building Izumo Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will start the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant (Hane) in March 2022.Load more news