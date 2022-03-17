© Murata

With the current information available, some of the buildings and equipment at three Murata operations have been damaged and thus operations have been affected.

The affected operations are Tome Murata Manufacturing in Tome, Miyagi Prefecture; Sendai Murata Manufacturing in Sendai, Miyagi, Miyagi Prefecture; as well as Koriyama Plant and Motomiya Plant of Tohoku Murata Manufacturing located on the Fukushima Prefecture.

As for production of Tohoku Murata Manufacturing, the company says some of the production is expected to resume by tomorrow.