Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov Tweeted that the company's products are still available in Russia and this "enables this country to kill thousands of Ukrainians".

Nate Tibbits, Qualcomm's senior vice president of government affairs, responded to the tweet stating that this is simply not true, and that the company is complying with US sactions and are not selling products to Russian companies. The official Qualcomm account also echoed Tibbits message.