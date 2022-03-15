© InvestPenang

Construction of the new campus is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022 and is currently targeted for completion by the end of 2023.

During a joint press conference, Glen Brownlie, Vice President of ams OSRAM, said that the company is investing significant capital and commitment in this new venture – which would add to the MYR 5 billion (EUR 1 billion) that the company has invested in Penang since first opening its doors here.

“Our campus will be green and clean, and a flagship facility visible to those arriving in Penang state through Batu Kawan. More details of the actual investment levels will be available later in the year as we finalize our detailed plan,” the vice president said during the press conference.

“In an increasingly connected world, sensing and light innovations are critical in closing the gap between physical and digital experiences, and transforming product applications in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors,” Chow Kon Yew, Chief Minister of Penang said. “With this latest investment, Penang is poised to grow the talent pool that specializes in light sensing technologies.”

No further information regarding the expansion has been released at this point. Evertiq will follow the developments and provide updates as information becomes available.