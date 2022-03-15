© Aixtron

Wolfspeed is currently ramping production in an automated 200mm Silicon Carbide wafer fab in Marcy, Mohawk Valley, New York.

"Silicon Carbide is one of the key next-generation power management technologies. It allows us to write a new, highly exciting chapter in the development of the semiconductor industry and make an important contribution to energy-efficient technologies that support a sustainable future. Wolfspeed is at the forefront of 200mm Silicon Carbide production and we are proud to be working with Wolfspeed to help bring this latest innovation to market," says Dr. Felix Grawert, President and CEO of Aixtron, in a press release.

The new Planetary Reactors will be delivered in a 6x200mm configuration, the largest capacity available to the market to date for Silicon Carbide epitaxy, representing a significant increase in total epitaxy area per batch compared to existing planetary systems.

The product – which will be highly automated – will enable rapid exchange of parts without interfering with production cycles. The tools will also have temperature control technology for best on-wafer performance to match the quality requirements for the epitaxial layers on SiC wafers.