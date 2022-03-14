© NI

The acquisition will expands NI’s portfolio of electrification, battery test, and sustainable energy capabilities, and also broaden its reach to customers. The companies holds complementary positions in testing components used in the automotive industry to rapidly innovate to electrify vehicles and achieve vision zero. The combined strength of NI’s EV test platform with Heinzinger’s high voltage power supply systems and expertise will, according to the companies, optimise test performance and enable faster responses to changing test needs – and thus accelerate time to market and lowering total cost of test.

“We will continue to prioritize inorganic investments that strategically align to our business in order to accelerate growth,” said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO, in a press release. “The addition of expertise and complementary capability from Heinzinger will help strengthen our systems offerings and expand our international footprint in the fast-growing area of electrification. Together we remain committed to delivering value to our shared customers who are facing this once in a career technology inflection.”

The focus of this acquisition and the acquisition of NH Research, which closed in last quarter of 2021, is to accelerate NI’s ability to serve customers in high growth EV applications. Due to complementary nature of both of these companies, NI expects there to be minimal cost synergies. NI says that it expects revenue from the two acquired businesses to represent 3% – 4% of its total revenue in 2022.