With this investment, Rohm is expected to create over 340 high-skilled jobs at its ROHM-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) operations.

“The expansion is vital for our company’s continuous business and innovation growth, and with the Malaysian plant having skilled and reliable workforce, we are confident that we have made the right decision to continue investing in this country.” says RWEM president, Mr. Hideki Hashimoto, in a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The investment will result in a new building, which will be constructed within the company's existing premise. With the expansion the company is responding to the strong demand for semiconductors and promoting multi-site production system of analog Large-Scale Integrations (LSIs) and transistors. The addition of the new building will – once completed – increase the overall production capacity of the company's operations by approximately 1.5 times, the press release continues.

The new three-story building will offer Rohm a total floor area of 29,580 square metres, and construction is currently slated to begin in Q1 2022 and expected to be completed in August 2023.

The expansion will provide capacity for additional component of Wide Line Transistor and Gate Driver Integrated Circuit, mainly used for EVs and hybrid cars.