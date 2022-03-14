© mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and delivery of the system is at the moment planned for the third quarter of the current year.

“The strong global demand for semiconductors continues to drive the need for more photomasks and the SLX mask writer is well suited to support this need. We are pleased to once again be able to announce the second SLX to an existing customer”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

Mycronic released its SLX laser mask writer to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.