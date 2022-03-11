© Soitec

The designer and producer of semiconductor materials says that it is planning a new fabrication facility at its headquarters in Bernin, France – which will primarily be used to manufacture new SiC wafers in aim to respond to key challenges of the electric vehicle and industrial markets. The extension will also support Soitec’s 300-mm Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) activities, a press release reads.

The company says that the factory will produce SmartSiC engineered wafers developed by Soitec at the Substrate Innovation Center located at CEA-Leti in Grenoble, using Soitec’s proprietary SmartCut technology. Chips built on this type of wafers are aid to offer performance and energy efficiency gains to power supply systems.

With its SmartSiC products, Soitec says that it is engaged with major silicon carbide device makers – without specifying who –and targets to generate first revenues in the second half of calendar year 2023.