Easby Group – which has offices and warehouses in Richmond, North Yorkshire, Newbury and Thatcham Berkshire –is a UK Franchised distributor and stockist of electronic components and a service provider in the electronics supply chain.

The group has worked with OEMs for more than 40 years has seen significant double digit growth over the last three years. In light of the firm’s continued growth, the group says that it is actively recruiting for roles at senior management level, as well as sales and field applications engineers. With the MBO, a number of new jobs will also be created at the firm’s head office in Richmond and in Newbury.

The MBO, will see four of the Easby Group’s senior executives, Nigel Copely, Gregor Ross, Phil Clarke and Eamon Francis become shareholders.

“This is a major milestone in our journey, one that will bring additional strengths to both Easby Electronics and Delta Impact. Our growth has come from our determination to deliver a strong, technology led portfolio of franchises and services along with strong service solutions while focusing on core markets and verticals that we can bring to our established and ever-growing customer base. This deal reflects our successful engagement with both our customers and suppliers and the faultless support, drive and focus of all our Easby Group colleagues,” says Nigel Copely, CEO at Easby Group, in the press release.