© Intelligent Memory

Mike Amidi joins Intelligent Memory as a new member of its executive management team. Amidi brings with him over 30 years experience in DRAM and Flash product design and development and will oversee all IM technologies that serve specifically the Industrial, Automotive, and Embedded markets.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Amidi serve as our Global Vice President of Technology and General Manager Americas under our Intelligent Memory Company,” says Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda, in a press release. “We are confident that Mike’s unmatched portfolio of Intellectual Properties will help fulfill our ambitious target to establish our IM portfolios across the Americas.”

Mr. Amidi is a seasoned industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor and technology industries – the last 25 years has been spent in the Solid State Storage space. He brings with him experience from various upper management and executive positions in companies such as sTEC (a Western Digital company), SMART Modular Technologies, Netlist, Western Digital (WD), and Xitore.

Mr. Amidi will now take on the responsibility of expanding IM’s product portfolios into the global Industrial and Embedded markets.