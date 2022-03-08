© Murata

The company says that with the construction of the new production building, Murata is looking to establish a system that can respond to the medium- to long-term increase in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.

Once completed, the company will gain access to 22,120 new square meters of floor space. Murata currently expects to complete the construction by April 2023. Murata is investing approximately JPY 12 billion (EUR 95 million) in this expansion.