The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) officially opened in January of this year. Tata Elxsi and Renesas will bring together their expertise, intellectual property, and assets to the NEVIC and collaborate to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like Battery Management Systems and Motor Control Units, among others.

With the electric vehicle market – especially the Light EV segment – at an inflection point, the companies aim to provide key enablers for the market, starting with India and then expand globally to optimise development time and effort.

"Electric vehicles are revolutionizing not only the traditional automotive market but also the mobility and energy ecosystems as a whole. Our customers will undoubtedly benefit from the proven chipsets and support system of Renesas as it will definitely help us in developing cutting edge and futuristic solutions which the industry demands. Markets like India are especially sensitive to cost, and these solutions will help cut down product development risks, costs and greatly improve time-to-market," says said Shaju S, Vice President and Head of Transportation, Tata Elxsi, in a press release.

Through the NEVIC's product and service offerings, Tata Elxsi and Renesas say they will support the acceleration of eMobility, particularly the two-wheel and light EV segments.