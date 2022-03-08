The unnamed customer – an industrial client – has ordered an additional MBE 6000 system to reinforce the company's existing fleet of reactors intended to produce microwave device material. While now specifying the total value of the order, Riber says that is in the amount of several million euros.

Riber's MBE system targets the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and in fiber optic networks. The new order will be delivered in 2022.