Business | March 08, 2022
Riber to deliver new production machine to Asian client
The supplier of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment to the semiconductor industry, has received an order for a MBE 6000 production system from an undisclosed customer in Asia
The unnamed customer – an industrial client – has ordered an additional MBE 6000 system to reinforce the company's existing fleet of reactors intended to produce microwave device material. While now specifying the total value of the order, Riber says that is in the amount of several million euros.
Riber's MBE system targets the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and in fiber optic networks. The new order will be delivered in 2022.
UCT to create 100 new jobs with Irish expansion The supplier to the semiconductor industry says that it is establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) in Cavan, Ireland. A move which will create 100 new jobs when fully up and running.
Avnet to set up innovation lab to nurture new tech talent Avnet is teaming up with Vietnam's Nha Trang University (NTU. For a period of three years, Avnet will share industry knowledge with NTU students through the set up of an Innovation Lab, where it will help fostering Vietnam’s next generation tech talents in the IoT and telecommunications space.
II-VI to expand SiC capacity in Pennsylvania and Sweden II‐VI Incorporated says that the company is accelerating its investment in 150 mm and 200 mm SiC substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturing with large-scale factory expansions in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Kista, Sweden.
Edwards invests support North American semiconductor growth Edwards, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products targeting among other industries the semiconductor market, says it is investing in a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona.
AT&S kickstarts €500 million expansion AT&S latest investment will result in a new research center and also facilitate the expansion of high-tech production as it aims to play its part in strengthening Europe’s role in the semiconductor industry.
SK hynix System IC relocation to China is still ongoing SK hynix’s relocation plans to move its 8-inch semiconductor foundry subsidiary, SK Hynix System IC, to Wuxi, China is still ongoing. Previous reports suggested that the move of the production capacity would be completed in February – but that is not the case.
Analog Devices invests €100M in its European operations Analog Devices is planning to invest EUR 100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square feet facility located at the company's campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Kyocera acquires ROHM's tantalum and polymer business Kyocera AVX has reached a final agreement with ROHM Semiconductor, which will transfer all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant IP to Kyocera AVX as of August 5, 2022.
Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus. The US chipmarker says in a statement that it is suspending all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
TSMC checking the effects of Taiwan power outages Taiwan experienced a massive blackout on Thursday, which affected its two largest cities, as well as an important electronics manufacturing hub.
BelGaN takes the first steps to build GaN-Valley in Belgium The US might have Silicon Valley, but in Europe GaN-Valley is taking shape, more specifically in Belgium. BelGaN Group has just completed the acquisition of all shares of ON Semiconductor Belgium BV from the onsemi group.
Kioxia's production returns to normal after contamination Back in February, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia announced that there had been a contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing processes the companies Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities.
Mycronic to ship Prexision system to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says that it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
CTS acquires temperature sensor provider CTS Corporation has completed the acquisition of TEWA Temperature Sensors SP. Zo.o. and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of USD 24.5 million.
Canada's looking to bolster its semiconductor industry The country plans to invest CAD 240 million as it is looking to solidify its place as a supplier of photonics and at the same time bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.
EIB supports STMicroelectronics with €600 million loan The loan will support the semiconductor group's R&D activities and pilot production lines for advanced semiconductors in Europe.
Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.
Toshiba reaches full pre-earthquake production levels The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu.
Diodes takes on onsemi’s South Portland, Maine Wafer fab Diodes has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine.
Empower Semiconductor opens new HQ in Silicon Valley Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of Integrated Voltage Regulator technology, is opening its new headquarters in San Jose, California.
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
Taiwan and TSMC joins sanctions against Russia The Taiwanese government, via its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and says it joins international economic sanctions against Russia.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.Load more news