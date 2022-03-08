© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

This investment is part of UCT's global expansion plans, which aims to support the surging demand in the semiconductor industry. The Ireland ATCC will be part of UCT's Services division, providing ultra-high purity tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services to chip makers and equipment providers.

Cavan, Ireland will be UCT's 15th Services site and will primarily support Intel Corporation and other European-based customers.

The company says in a press release that the project will create approximately 100 jobs when fully operational, and is supported by the Irish government through the country's investment agency, IDA Ireland.

"As a worldwide leader in ultra-clean parts cleaning and analytics, we are proud to partner with IDA Ireland to expand our global footprint and advance our leading-edge technology," says Bill Bentinck, President UCT Services, in the press release. "This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to better serve and deliver value to our European customer base and capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities."

Construction is reportedly advancing at the 57,000 square feet manufacturing facility located on the IDA Ireland Business & Technology Park at Killgarry, Cavan and the company expects to have the building be completed in Q3 this year. Roles at the new facility will include engineering, manufacturing, facilities, on-site shipping and receiving, quality control, sales, and customer service positions. The site is currently expected to be operational in Q3 2022.