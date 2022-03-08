© Avnet

Avnet Asia Pte Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nha Trang University (NTU) on March 1, 2022. Under the terms of the MoU, Avnet will provide development kits and work with teaching staff to develop courses of practical lessons in the first year. From the second year onwards, the courses will be attended by at least 100 students per semester.

“People have always been our most important resource in Avnet. Hence, partnering with tertiary organizations to groom the next generation of tech talents helps ensure the growth of both our industry and our organization. We are honored to be setting up an Innovation Lab at Nha Trang University with the support of valued suppliers. Together we have envisioned a dynamic environment where thoughts and ideas are transformed into products and solutions that make our world an even better place to live in,” says Ms Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President, South Asia, Korea and Avnet United, in the press release.

Through the Innovation Lab, Avnet hopes to help close the gap between university learning and industry experience. The ultimate goal is that successful students will graduate with workplace-ready skill sets.

The MoU with NTU follows an MOU with Hanoi University of Science and Technology, signed in 2017, to launch an IoT Masterclass Series for Engineering Students.