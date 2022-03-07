Ad
© Edwards Business | March 07, 2022

Edwards invests support North American semiconductor growth

Edwards, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products targeting among other industreis the semiconductor market, says it is investing in a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona.

The company says that its new 200,000 square-foot facility will leverage ”the latest manufacturing and digital technologies to support the fast-growing North American semiconductor market" with services and solutions for the efficient and environmentally sustainable production of chips.”

The recent surge in demand for semiconductors has seen widespread investment in the US’ manufacturing capability, and Edwards’ investment in a new Arizona facility is another step forward for the region to secure the supply chain capacity required to support that growth.

“Unprecedented growth in the semiconductor market to meet the world's growing consumer demand has resulted in extraordinary growth in demand for Edwards’ products and services,” says Troy Metcalf, President of Edwards Semiconductor Service in a press release. “Looking ahead, this growth is set to continue, with our customers in the USA investing billions of dollars in additional manufacturing capacity.”

The new Chandler facility will also feature warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training centre, the company says. It is expected that the new facility will create some 200 new jobs in the local area, with scope to grow along with the market.

Construction of the new site in Chandler is already underway and from the third quarter of this year, the facility will commence the remanufacturing and assembly of equipment to meet the demand for new semiconductor fab requirements. It will utilise advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps. 

The purchase price of Edwards’ investment in the new facility is not disclosed.

Analog Devices invests €100M in its European operations Analog Devices is planning to invest EUR 100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square feet facility located at the company's campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Kyocera acquires ROHM's tantalum and polymer business Kyocera AVX has reached a final agreement with ROHM Semiconductor, which will transfer all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant IP to Kyocera AVX as of August 5, 2022.
Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus. The US chipmarker says in a statement that it is suspending all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
TSMC checking the effects of Taiwan power outages Taiwan experienced a massive blackout on Thursday, which affected its two largest cities, as well as an important electronics manufacturing hub.
BelGaN takes the first steps to build GaN-Valley in Belgium The US might have Silicon Valley, but in Europe GaN-Valley is taking shape, more specifically in Belgium. BelGaN Group has just completed the acquisition of all shares of ON Semiconductor Belgium BV from the onsemi group.
Kioxia's production returns to normal after contamination Back in February, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia announced that there had been a contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing processes the companies Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities.
Mycronic to ship Prexision system to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says that it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
CTS acquires temperature sensor provider CTS Corporation has completed the acquisition of TEWA Temperature Sensors SP. Zo.o. and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of USD 24.5 million.
Canada's looking to bolster its semiconductor industry The country plans to invest CAD 240 million as it is looking to solidify its place as a supplier of photonics and at the same time bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.
EIB supports STMicroelectronics with €600 million loan The loan will support the semiconductor group's R&D activities and pilot production lines for advanced semiconductors in Europe.
Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.
Kyoto Semiconductor partners with Rochester Electronics
Toshiba reaches full pre-earthquake production levels The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu.
Diodes takes on onsemi’s South Portland, Maine Wafer fab Diodes has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine.
Empower Semiconductor opens new HQ in Silicon Valley Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of Integrated Voltage Regulator technology, is opening its new headquarters in San Jose, California.
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
Taiwan and TSMC joins sanctions against Russia The Taiwanese government, via its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and says it joins international economic sanctions against Russia.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.
Intel’s European push to land the company in Germany The US semiconductor manufacturer has reportedly reached a decision regarding the company’s next investment in the EU.
Where are the world's semiconductor assembly and test facilities located? 475 back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs), owned by more than 200 companies, spread out across the world, that is the footprint of this key semiconductor industry segment – according to data pooled together by SEMI and TechSearch International.
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.
ASML looking to diversify its sourcing for neon gas As previously reported by Evertiq, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors such as neon. Should the Ukrainian-Russian conflict escalate, supply of important gases may be affected.
Synaptics opens wireless R&D center in France Synaptics Incorporated is opening a wireless research and development center in the Sophia Antipolis technology park in southeast France. The facility – which will focus on wi-fi and bluetooth hardware will serve as a hub for the design of Synaptics’ next-gen short-range wireless connectivity solutions.
ACM receives multiple purchase orders from Chinese customers ACM Research, who supplies wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced WLP applications, has received purchasing orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications.
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
