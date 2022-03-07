© Edwards

The company says that its new 200,000 square-foot facility will leverage ”the latest manufacturing and digital technologies to support the fast-growing North American semiconductor market" with services and solutions for the efficient and environmentally sustainable production of chips.”

The recent surge in demand for semiconductors has seen widespread investment in the US’ manufacturing capability, and Edwards’ investment in a new Arizona facility is another step forward for the region to secure the supply chain capacity required to support that growth.

“Unprecedented growth in the semiconductor market to meet the world's growing consumer demand has resulted in extraordinary growth in demand for Edwards’ products and services,” says Troy Metcalf, President of Edwards Semiconductor Service in a press release. “Looking ahead, this growth is set to continue, with our customers in the USA investing billions of dollars in additional manufacturing capacity.”

The new Chandler facility will also feature warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training centre, the company says. It is expected that the new facility will create some 200 new jobs in the local area, with scope to grow along with the market.

Construction of the new site in Chandler is already underway and from the third quarter of this year, the facility will commence the remanufacturing and assembly of equipment to meet the demand for new semiconductor fab requirements. It will utilise advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps.

The purchase price of Edwards’ investment in the new facility is not disclosed.