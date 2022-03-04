© ATS

The company has just started construction on its research center in Leoben. By 2025, the company will have invested a total of EUR 500 million to construct a new building which will offer A&S more than 10,000 square metres of space for research and production.

AT&S decided to build a global innovation center for substrates at the Leoben-Hinterberg site to benefit from the continuing boom in the semiconductor industry and remain a leader in substrate production.

“AT&S is deeply rooted in Leoben. This is where the success story began, from a small Styrian company to a global technology leader in high-tech printed circuit boards and substrates. In just over a quarter of a century, we have been able to increase the number of employees in the Group from 939 in 1994 to more than 13,000 today,” says AT&S Supervisory Board Chairman Hannes Androsch, in a press release from the groundbreaking event of the new center.

AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer says that the company is the only manufacturer of substrates actually producing in Europe – and that the company is showing what is actually possible for European companies in the semiconductor industry.

“The new systems on the highest technological level allow us to provide our customers with even more innovative solutions for future generations of their products,” says Andreas Gerstenmayer. “With this unique investment we are creating a large number of attractive jobs and I invite all motivated specialists and experts to embark with us on one of the most exciting journeys currently available in Europe.”

With the investments, AT&S is making a contribution to the implementation of the European Chips Act. The Act aims to provide the means to create a competitive ecosystem on the continent, from semiconductor manufacturing to packaging.

With the expansion of the Leoben site, AT&S is set to create 700 new jobs. How these will be split between research and production has however not been specified.