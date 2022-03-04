Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© SK hynix Business | March 04, 2022

SK hynix System IC relocation to China is still ongoing

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

SK hynix’s relocation plans to move its 8-inch semiconductor foundry subsidiary, SK Hynix System IC, to Wuxi, China is still ongoing. Previous reports suggested that the move of the production capacity would be completed in February – but that is not the case.

SK hynix System IC, otherwise know as the M8 fab, is a 33,000 square metre big fab located in Cheongju, South Korea. In late 2020, Business Korea reported that SK Hynix System IC had sold all of its production equipment at the M8 plant to a joint venture in Wuxi, China.

The sale and transfer of equipment was a follow-up to an announcement made in July of the same year, where the company disclosed that it would relocate SK Hynix System IC’s M8 plant in Cheongju to China. Since then, various reports on the progress and potential dates for completion have circulated.

Business Korea noted in a more recent report that the transfer of the production capacity would be completed in February, 2022, and that the M8 plant would then sit idle – as the company has not stated publicly what will happen to it.

Evertiq reached out to SK hynix to bring some clarity to the matter. Jaehwan Kevin Kim at SK hynix Global PR Team, explains that the decision to relocate the 8-inch foundry capacity to Wuxi as a part of regular business decision making.

“Also, the target of the relocation is not the whole subsidiary. Our aim is to only transfer the manufactuing capacity to Wuxi. The legal entity will still remain in South Korea as is,” Jaehwan Kevin Kim, says in an emailed statement.

The relocation is according to the information acquired by Evertiq the relocation is still ongoing and the company expects to finalise the move in the first half of this year.

But one question still remains. If the legal entity will still remain in South Korea as is – and the site is available – how will SK hynix use the soon to be idle M8 plant?

“With all due respect, we cannot comment in detail regarding our business plan,”  Jaehwan Kevin Kim says.

Kyocera acquire ROHM's tantalum and polymer business Kyocera AVX has reached a final agreement with ROHM Semiconductor, which will transfer all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant IP to Kyocera AVX as of August 5, 2022.
Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus. The US chipmarker says in a statement that it is suspending all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
TSMC checking the effects of Taiwan power outages Taiwan experienced a massive blackout on Thursday, which affected its two largest cities, as well as an important electronics manufacturing hub.
BelGaN takes the first steps to build GaN-Valley in Belgium The US might have Silicon Valley, but in Europe GaN-Valley is taking shape, more specifically in Belgium. BelGaN Group has just completed the acquisition of all shares of ON Semiconductor Belgium BV from the onsemi group.
Kioxia's production returns to normal after contamination Back in February, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia announced that there had been a contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing processes the companies Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities.
Mycronic to ship Prexision system to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says that it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
CTS acquires temperature sensor provider CTS Corporation has completed the acquisition of TEWA Temperature Sensors SP. Zo.o. and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of USD 24.5 million.
Canada's looking to bolster its semiconductor industry The country plans to invest CAD 240 million as it is looking to solidify its place as a supplier of photonics and at the same time bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.
EIB supports STMicroelectronics with €600 million loan The loan will support the semiconductor group's R&D activities and pilot production lines for advanced semiconductors in Europe.
Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.
Kyoto Semiconductor partners with Rochester Electronics
Toshiba reaches full pre-earthquake production levels The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu.
Diodes takes on onsemi’s South Portland, Maine Wafer fab Diodes has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine.
Empower Semiconductor opens new HQ in Silicon Valley Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of Integrated Voltage Regulator technology, is opening its new headquarters in San Jose, California.
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
Taiwan and TSMC joins sanctions against Russia The Taiwanese government, via its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and says it joins international economic sanctions against Russia.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.
Intel’s European push to land the company in Germany The US semiconductor manufacturer has reportedly reached a decision regarding the company’s next investment in the EU.
Where are the world's semiconductor assembly and test facilities located? 475 back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs), owned by more than 200 companies, spread out across the world, that is the footprint of this key semiconductor industry segment – according to data pooled together by SEMI and TechSearch International.
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.
ASML looking to diversify its sourcing for neon gas As previously reported by Evertiq, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors such as neon. Should the Ukrainian-Russian conflict escalate, supply of important gases may be affected.
Synaptics opens wireless R&D center in France Synaptics Incorporated is opening a wireless research and development center in the Sophia Antipolis technology park in southeast France. The facility – which will focus on wi-fi and bluetooth hardware will serve as a hub for the design of Synaptics’ next-gen short-range wireless connectivity solutions.
ACM receives multiple purchase orders from Chinese customers ACM Research, who supplies wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced WLP applications, has received purchasing orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications.
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
Nova expands its presence in China
Load more news
March 03 2022 4:09 pm V20.2.20-1