© Analog Devices Inc

250 new jobs will be created in connection with this expansion, according to a report from IDA Ireland, the countrys Foreign Direct Investment agency.

ADI Catalyst is a collaboration accelerator where the company will work together with customers, business partners, and suppliers to rapidly develop solutions. The catalyst will utilise technologies in both simulated environments and real-world end applications in order to accelerate the development and adoption of these solutions.

ADI's history in Ireland goes back to 1976, and since then the company has build up a 1,300 employee strong workforce in the country. With this latest investment, the company will add 250 additional employees to that total. According to the report the newly created jobs will primarily center around the development of software-enabled solutions and AI, with a focus towards areas such as Industry 4.0, sustainable energy, automotive electrification, and next-gen connectivity.



“ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally. It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems. Opening ADI Catalyst enables us to share ideas, capabilities, and resources with teams in Europe, and around the world, for the greater good,” says Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices, in the report.

