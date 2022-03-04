© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Kyocera AVX is set to acquire ROHM Semiconductor’s tantalum and polymer capacitor business assets. The two companies recently reached a final agreement, which states that ROHM will transfer its tantalum and polymer capacitor business assets — including all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant intellectual property — to Kyocera AVX.

“Kyocera AVX is excited to announce the acquisition of ROHM Semiconductor’s tantalum and polymer capacitor business assets and to further expand our already extensive portfolio of electrolytic capacitor solutions,” said Johnny Sarvis, CEO of Kyocera AVX.

The transfer is scheduled to be completed on August 5, 2022, and ROHM will continue to produce tantalum and polymer capacitor products and supply them to Kyocera AVX until all relevant production lines have been successfully transferred to the Kyocera AVX manufacturing site.