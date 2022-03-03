© TSMC

According to a report from Nikkei, over five million households went dark as a result of the power outage, which hit Taipei and Kaohsiung.

Taiwan's southern power grid system experienced a malfunction which then led to the blackouts in southern Taiwan. This then led to a domino effect triggering power outages in some parts of northern and central Taiwan as well, the report continues.

Tainan Science Park – which houses plants belonging to TSMC, United Microelectronics and Innolux – reported sudden and abrupt changes in power supply, but said that it was still investigating whether or not this had any impact on the park.

According to a Reuters report, TSMC stated on Thursday that a number of its plants did experienced "power dips", and that the company was still checking if there was "any actual impact".

Evertiq will keep investigating the effects of the power outages.