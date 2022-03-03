© Kioxia Corporation via YouTube

The contamination – which is said to have occurred in late January – was partially affecting production of the 3D flash memory BiCS FLASH production both plants, as previously reported.

Today, March 3, 2022, Kioxia says that it has implemented the necessary measures to resolve the production issues. The Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory manufacturing plants was – according to the new update – restored to normal operations as of late February.

As the manufacturing plants ramp back to full production, Kioxia says that it anticipates that 3D flash memory BiCS FLASH shipments will be affected.