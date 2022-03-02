© mycronic

While not specifying the exact amount, Mycronic says that the order value is in the range of USD 8-11 million. Delivery of the system to the unnamed customer is currently planned for the first quarter of 2023.

“In parallel with an increasing need for more advanced photomasks for displays, the market for less complex photomasks remains large and important. It is therefore very gratifying to be entrusted with delivering the modern Prexision Lite 8 Evo, in order to replace one of the customer´s older systems”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in the press release.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for mainstream displays up to G8 mask size. This order has been made to replace one of the unnamed customer’s older systems.