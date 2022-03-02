© kritchanut dreamstime.com

“We are excited to add another talented team to the CTS family,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation in a press rleease. “The acquisition of TEWA supports our end market diversification strategy. The combination of TEWA’s distribution network and CTS’s direct selling model represent an opportunity to drive commercial synergies.”

TEWA is a designer and manufacturer of high-quality temperature sensors. Based in Lublin, Poland, TEWA was founded back in 1964 and serves customers across Europe and North America. TEWA will complement CTS’s temperature sensing platform and will expand the company's presence in Europe.