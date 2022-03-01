Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Bosch Group Business | March 01, 2022

Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility

Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.

The construction is currently scheduled be completed in September 2024 and is the largest single capital expenditure for the Bosch Group in Japan in its more than 110-year history. Bosch will relocate its headquarters office from Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, to the new R&D facility.

"Bosch and the Japanese automotive industry have enjoyed a longstanding, fruitful partnership since we first started our operations in Japan in 1911," says Rolf Najork, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH responsible for Japan in a press release. "The establishment of the new R&D facility will strengthen our cross-divisional development capabilities, allowing us to drive future mobility together with our local partners."

This is the first time for Bosch worldwide to participate in a public-private partnership project that integrates Bosch locations with local facilities.

"We are very pleased that Bosch, the world's leading supplier of automotive components, has decided to make a major investment in the construction of a new R&D facility in Tsuzuki Ward, Yokohama. It is expected that the facility will enable Bosch to work even more closely with Japanese automakers to promote further technological and economic development," says Mrs. Mio Kawada, Director-General of Invest Japan Department at Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

By building a new R&D facility in the home ground of Japanese automakers, it will make it easier for Bosch to build strong relationships and closer collaborations with customers.

The company says that the new facility will bring together divisions and subsidiaries in areas such as vehicle control, safety systems, driver assistance/automated driving, HMI (Human Machine Interface), in-vehicle electronic components, vehicle software, connected services, engineering and automotive aftermarket.

The facility will consolidate the eight offices currently scattered in the Tokyo-Yokohama area. In addition to Mobility Solutions, a division and group companies of Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology sectors will also move into the new facility. The relocation is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Bosch's new facility will have seven floors above ground and two floors below, with a total floor area of 53,000 square meters, including test facilities, office functions and collaboration and workshop areas to enhance creativity. About 2,000 associates of the Bosch Group are expected to move to work at the facility. 

The company also says that the facility will be able to accommodate for future personnel growth in advanced technology areas such as software and AI. Meanwhile, the current R&D facility in Tsuzuki Ward will continue to be used for powertrain related research and development as well as home to Bosch's global headquarters for the two-wheeler and powersports business.

Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.
Kyoto Semiconductor partners with Rochester Electronics
Toshiba reaches full pre-earthquake production levels The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu.
Diodes takes on onsemi’s South Portland, Maine Wafer fab Diodes has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine.
Empower Semiconductor opens new HQ in Silicon Valley Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of Integrated Voltage Regulator technology, is opening its new headquarters in San Jose, California.
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
Taiwan and TSMC joins sanctions against Russia The Taiwanese government, via its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and says it joins international economic sanctions against Russia.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.
Intel’s European push to land the company in Germany The US semiconductor manufacturer has reportedly reached a decision regarding the company’s next investment in the EU.
Where are the world's semiconductor assembly and test facilities located? 475 back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs), owned by more than 200 companies, spread out across the world, that is the footprint of this key semiconductor industry segment – according to data pooled together by SEMI and TechSearch International.
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.
ASML looking to diversify its sourcing for neon gas As previously reported by Evertiq, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors such as neon. Should the Ukrainian-Russian conflict escalate, supply of important gases may be affected.
Synaptics opens wireless R&D center in France Synaptics Incorporated is opening a wireless research and development center in the Sophia Antipolis technology park in southeast France. The facility – which will focus on wi-fi and bluetooth hardware will serve as a hub for the design of Synaptics’ next-gen short-range wireless connectivity solutions.
ACM receives multiple purchase orders from Chinese customers ACM Research, who supplies wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced WLP applications, has received purchasing orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications.
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
Nova expands its presence in China
Sivers Semiconductors completes acquisition of MixComm Sivers Semiconductors AB has officially completed its previously announced acquisition of MixComm Inc. aiming to strengthen its position in 5G, SATCOM and Radar markets.
Mouser invests in 120 VLMs at global distribution center Mouser Electronics is continuing its investment in automation at its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed, helping customers further reduce time-to-market.
Bosch ups investments – more chip production in Reutlingen The German electronics manufacturer says it will invest more that EUR 250 million in new manufacturing facilities as the company looks to expand semiconductor production in Reutlingen.
YES sets up engineering, design and sales presence in India YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has set up Engineering Centers of Excellence at two locations in India – Coimbatore and Bangalore.
SEMIKRON secures huge contract with German carmaker German power module specialist SEMIKRON announces that it has secured a billion euro contract with a major German car manufacturer for the company's new power module platform eMPack.
Murata to close and merge Japanese sales offices As part of an ongoing organisational restructuring, Murata Manufacturing, says it will be closing the four sales offices in Japan on March 31, 2022 – the operations will then be transferred to other locations.
Picosun delivers powder MEMS technology platform to Fraunhofer ISIT Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT) has taken PICOSUN P-300B ALD system into use as their powder MEMS technology platform.
AKM is still puzzled by the fire from 2020 While investigations into the fire that ravished Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Japan back in October 2020 has been completed, some questions still remain.
Fusion WW acquires electronic component testing center Global sourcing specialist Fusion Worldwide, announces that the company has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore.
Load more news
March 01 2022 10:20 am V20.2.17-1