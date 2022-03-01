Kyoto Semiconductor partners with Rochester Electronics
Japanese optical device solution manufacture, Kyoto Semiconductor, is partnering with Rochester Electronics to collaborate on offering active and end-of-life (EOL) products to customers.
“Kyoto Semiconductor is pleased to collaborate with Rochester Electronics, known for the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors. With this partnership, we extend our customer reach worldwide, with both EOL and active semiconductors”, says Tsuneo Takahashi, CEO at Kyoto Semiconductor in a press release. “Our products are critical for the optical communication infrastructure and optical sensing equipment used for a long period of time. As we have a large variety of products similar to the EOL’ed products, and we can develop custom products, the partnership with Rochester Electronics will provide helpful solutions for the customers who need to perform long-term maintenance on the infrastructure or equipment.”
The partnership extends Kyoto Semi’s customer reach worldwide while it enhancing Rochester's product offering with the Japanese company's products for optical communication and sensing equipment.
“We are honored to announce a new partnership with Kyoto Semiconductor, a respected brand within the optical semiconductor landscape,” said Colin Strother, Executive Vice President, Rochester Electronics. “It is through this strategic agreement, that our valued customers can rest assured to have a continued supply of Kyoto Semiconductor optical device solutions, which will not only be certified and guaranteed by Rochester but will also be 100% authorized by the original manufacturer – Kyoto Semiconductor.”