“Kyoto Semiconductor is pleased to collaborate with Rochester Electronics, known for the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors. With this partnership, we extend our customer reach worldwide, with both EOL and active semiconductors”, says Tsuneo Takahashi, CEO at Kyoto Semiconductor in a press release. “Our products are critical for the optical communication infrastructure and optical sensing equipment used for a long period of time. As we have a large variety of products similar to the EOL’ed products, and we can develop custom products, the partnership with Rochester Electronics will provide helpful solutions for the customers who need to perform long-term maintenance on the infrastructure or equipment.”