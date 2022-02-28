© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The new facility more than doubles its R&D activities and provides a four-fold increase to its laboratory and customer applications activities. The move is reflecting the customer demand for the company's IVR’s and E-Caps for data center and mobile applications.

Empower’s IVRs are high-performance power management chips designed to provide performance, efficiency, size, and cost benefits to energy-hungry, data-intensive, electronics applications by replacing the traditional power management integrated circuits (PMICs) with a single tiny IC. The company’s E-Cap solution is a compact, high-performance, configurable silicon-based alternative to conventional multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).