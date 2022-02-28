© SilTerra

The investment will increase SilTerra’s annual capacity from 8.3 million as at end of July 2021 to 10 million mask layers. The additional capacity is expected to be ready for production by early 2023, a press release reads.

The company's decision to expand capacity is based on the continued strong demand for semiconductors within the industry – much of which is coming from the high demand of electric vehicles, IoT, data centres and electronic commerce. This demand is particularly relevant especially for the 200mm specialty foundries where SilTerra is in.

The funds to make this expansion a reality is sourced from both capital injections by shareholders and internally generated fund, the company says.