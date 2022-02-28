© SilTerra Business | February 28, 2022
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity
Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
The investment will increase SilTerra’s annual capacity from 8.3 million as at end of July 2021 to 10 million mask layers. The additional capacity is expected to be ready for production by early 2023, a press release reads.
The company's decision to expand capacity is based on the continued strong demand for semiconductors within the industry – much of which is coming from the high demand of electric vehicles, IoT, data centres and electronic commerce. This demand is particularly relevant especially for the 200mm specialty foundries where SilTerra is in.
The funds to make this expansion a reality is sourced from both capital injections by shareholders and internally generated fund, the company says.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.
Intel’s European push to land the company in Germany The US semiconductor manufacturer has reportedly reached a decision regarding the company’s next investment in the EU.
Where are the world's semiconductor assembly and test facilities located? 475 back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs), owned by more than 200 companies, spread out across the world, that is the footprint of this key semiconductor industry segment – according to data pooled together by SEMI and TechSearch International.
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.
ASML looking to diversify its sourcing for neon gas As previously reported by Evertiq, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors such as neon. Should the Ukrainian-Russian conflict escalate, supply of important gases may be affected.
Synaptics opens wireless R&D center in France Synaptics Incorporated is opening a wireless research and development center in the Sophia Antipolis technology park in southeast France. The facility – which will focus on wi-fi and bluetooth hardware will serve as a hub for the design of Synaptics’ next-gen short-range wireless connectivity solutions.
ACM receives multiple purchase orders from Chinese customers ACM Research, who supplies wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced WLP applications, has received purchasing orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications.
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
Sivers Semiconductors completes acquisition of MixComm Sivers Semiconductors AB has officially completed its previously announced acquisition of MixComm Inc. aiming to strengthen its position in 5G, SATCOM and Radar markets.
Mouser invests in 120 VLMs at global distribution center Mouser Electronics is continuing its investment in automation at its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed, helping customers further reduce time-to-market.
Bosch ups investments – more chip production in Reutlingen The German electronics manufacturer says it will invest more that EUR 250 million in new manufacturing facilities as the company looks to expand semiconductor production in Reutlingen.
YES sets up engineering, design and sales presence in India YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has set up Engineering Centers of Excellence at two locations in India – Coimbatore and Bangalore.
SEMIKRON secures huge contract with German carmaker German power module specialist SEMIKRON announces that it has secured a billion euro contract with a major German car manufacturer for the company's new power module platform eMPack.
Murata to close and merge Japanese sales offices As part of an ongoing organisational restructuring, Murata Manufacturing, says it will be closing the four sales offices in Japan on March 31, 2022 – the operations will then be transferred to other locations.
Picosun delivers powder MEMS technology platform to Fraunhofer ISIT Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT) has taken PICOSUN P-300B ALD system into use as their powder MEMS technology platform.
AKM is still puzzled by the fire from 2020 While investigations into the fire that ravished Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Japan back in October 2020 has been completed, some questions still remain.
Fusion WW acquires electronic component testing center Global sourcing specialist Fusion Worldwide, announces that the company has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore.
A guide for choosing the right RF amplifier for your application Question: How do I choose the right RF amplifier and what are their differences?
Rutger Wijburg to take on the role as COO of Infineon Dr. Rutger Wijburg will join Infineon Technologies as the company new Chief Operations Officer on 1 April 2022. He will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who will take over from Dr. Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer.
New annual and quarterly sales records for X-FAB Specialty foundry group, X-FAB, says it achieved new annual and quarterly sales records, following five quarters of consecutive growth.
HARMAN acquires mixed reality company Apostera Samsung subsidiary, HARMAN International, is acquiring Germany-based automotive technology company Apostera.
BE Semiconductor's 2021 net income grew by more than 100% The manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry saw it 2021 revenue, orders and net income increase 72.8%, 98.9% and 113.5%, respectively.
Micron has diversified sourcing for its noble gases Following reports of a potential disruption of supply of noble gases, particularly neon, due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Micron announces that the company has diversified sourcing for all of its noble gases.
