“In order to compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia,” a press release published by the Taiwanese ministry reads.

Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, TSMC, has stating that it intends to fully comply with new export control rules.

"TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced," TSMC said in statement, Reuters reports.

TSMC further stated that it has a “robust assessment and review process” in place to ensure that the company follows export control restrictions.