The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, following completion of the necessary procedures, and after which CTE will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation, a press release reads.

Specialising in semiconductor related hardware and software design, prototyping and evaluation, CTE is well-experienced in semiconductor manufacturing technologies – covering areas from development to mass production. The firm has also provided its engineering services to Kioxia Corporation in the past.

Integrating CTE will bring experienced engineering talent in semiconductor development in-house. The acquisition will enhance Kioxia’s technology development capabilities, as well as deliver synergies across the design, operation, and production of its manufacturing plants.