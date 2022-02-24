© Intel

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told, during a keynote at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany in September last year that the company is “committed to announce our next major mega fab location in Europe and we hope to have this announced before the end of this year.”

Yesterday, February 23rd, German public service television channel MDR shared new details about the US chip giant’s manufacturing plans in Europe. According to the news channel, the company has picked the German city of Magdeburg for a new mega fab, meaning well over 1,000 new jobs.

Intel reports to have considered Italy and France for its investment, as well as Dresden and Penzing, but went with the capital of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

According to MDR, Intel is expected to make an official announcement next week.