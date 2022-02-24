© SEMI

“In today’s climate of supply chain disruptions, it is more important than ever to have a good understanding of assembly and test locations,” says Jan Vardaman, president at TechSearch International in a press release.

By pooling their expertise together SEMI and TechSearch International have released the Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database, which has expanded coverage that now includes integrated device manufacturer (IDM) facilities. Formerly known as the Worldwide OSAT Manufacturing Sites Database, the database has now been updated with more than 100 new test facility additions to bring the total number of facilities tracked to 475.

“Packaging, assembly and test are increasingly becoming key to furthering Moore’s Law through advanced technologies as well as reducing form factor and power consumption as the semiconductor industry continues to drive higher chip performance,” said Sanjay Malhotra, vice president of Corporate Marketing at SEMI.

In the database, SEMI and TechSearch has tracked more than 200 companies and more than 475 total back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs). 325 of these facilities with Test capabilities, more than 100 facilities offers leadframe chip-scale package (CSP), they found over 80 bumping facilities, including over 50 with 300mm wafer bumping capacity and more than 90 facilities that offers wafer-level CSP (WLCSP) technology.

But where are these facilities located? Well, SEMI and TechSearch have found over 110 OSAT facilities in China, over 100 in Taiwan, and over 45 in the Americas. For IDM Assembly and Test facilities, over 50 were located in Southeast Asia, around 25 in China, and around 20 in the Americas. See the graph at the top for more details.